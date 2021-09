Line time: Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved new Ohio House and Senate maps late Wednesday, with the commission failing to achieve a bipartisan deal that would allow them to remain in effect for 10 years, Andrew Tobias and Jeremy Pelzer report. Instead, they’ll have to be redrawn in four years at the latest. The maps should allow Republicans to maintain their supermajority, likely awarding 62 of 99 House seats, and 23 of 33 Senate seats to Republicans, Senate President Matt Huffman said Wednesday. (Democrats said they expect the maps will award Republicans 65 House seats.) The maps will almost certainly end up in court, and Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who voted for the maps, suggested they could be found unconstitutional.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO