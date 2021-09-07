CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 9 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect those...

