Sept. 11-12: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.