NYPD cops at ground zero still dealing with 9/11 emotional scars

In the moment, Mark LaGanga did not know. As the CBS News photojournalist drove down Manhattan's West Side Highway on September 11, 2001, he did not know he was headed toward the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil. He was unaware that the south tower had already collapsed in on itself, and he could not have imagined the north tower would fall shortly thereafter, engulfing him and everyone around him in a thick cloud of ashen debris.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO