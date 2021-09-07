CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quandre Diggs and Duane Brown End Holdouts Rejoin Seahawks

Cover picture for the articleUnhappy with their contract situations, Duane Brown and Quandre Diggs elected to sit out training camp to make a statement to the Seattle Seahawks organization. Brown had been sitting out since training camp opened up, while Diggs has been sitting out since the week leading up to the Seahawks final preseason game. Both players returned to the Seahawks practice on Monday, where Pete Carrol confirmed that Brown would be starting in Week 1.

