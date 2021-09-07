CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September for Young Children

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Candy Tingstad Little Church on the Prairie. Preschools are eager to greet young children this month. After the older children are in school, parents are choosing to enroll 3, 4 and 5 year olds in quality early childhood education programs. Last year, many children, from 3 to 6...

KTVU FOX 2

Pediatrician explains the impact of COVID-19 on young children

The COVID pandemic means millions of children are staying home instead of going to daycare or preschool. KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian talks with Dr. Neel Patel, a pediatrician, about what impact this could have on their development.
KIDS
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Masks are necessary but pose a challenge for speech therapists working with young children

Editor's Note: A previous version of this headline and story has been updated to reflect and clarify that the experts interviewed below are noting the challenges of mask-wearing during speech therapy sessions with young children. They are not suggesting that children go without face coverings or that they do more harm than good.
KIDS
spectrumnews1.com

Non-profit works to impart lessons of 9/11 on young Kentucky children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, a non-profit organization and a group of educators are creating a curriculum to teach the next generation of what took place in New York, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. What You Need To Know. A non-profit...
KENTUCKY STATE
#Separation Anxiety#Young Children#Prairie#The Prairie Preschool
KQED

In Print or Onscreen? Making The Most of Reading With Young Children

Reprinted from How We Read Now: Strategic Choices for Print, Screen, and Audio by Naomi S. Baron. Copyright © Oxford University Press 2021. All rights reserved. Do you believe that young kids (say, from birth to age five or six) should be firmly rooted in the world of print? Or are you worried you're depriving children of a valuable opportunity if you deny them access to digital reading?
KIDS
naeyc.org

Select High-Quality Texts from the Fall 2021 Edition of Young Children

Research shows that rich and sustained literacy experiences in early childhood pave the way for positive thoughts, feelings, and skills in literacy later on. Supporting Literacy Through Engaging Instruction and Materials, the Fall 2021 cluster of articles in Young Children, casts a light on just some of the ways books can nourish children’s minds. They can be mentor texts, windows into transnational lives, and springboards to community engagement. They can ignite curiosity, be “windows” and “mirrors” for marginalized cultures and communities, and provide tools for inclusivity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
