(Omaha) -- Creighton women’s soccer standouts Jordy Rothwell and Abigail Santana were both honored by the Big East Conference on Monday. Rothwell was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Bluejays to a weekend with a pair of shutouts and just five shots allowed in two matches. Santana was on the conference’s weekly honor roll for scoring twice in their win over South Dakota State.