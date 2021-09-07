COVID continues to spread in Otsego

The Otsego County Department of Health said new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the county.

Otsego County remains at a high level of community transmission according to a media release from the department. The national Centers for Disease Control and the county Department of Health recommend everyone (even those who are fully vaccinated) wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent spreading it to others, the release said.

Other protection measures such as handwashing and social distancing "are still effective measures to reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus," the release said, but "Vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective tool we have against this virus."

The majority of cases are occurring in unvaccinated people and, at the time of the release, all six county residents in the hospital with COVID-19 infection were unvaccinated.

"The COVID-19 Vaccine is safe and extremely effective in preventing hospitalization and death," the release said. "If you have not been vaccinated yet please get vaccinated."

Clinic sites can be found at www.otsegocounty.com or https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ and many pharmacies are offering vaccinations.

According to the Department of Health's August report:

• 380 total cases reported during the month;

• 100% of hospitalizations were in unvaccinated people;

• 52% of county residents were unvaccinated;

• 48% of residents were vaccinated;

• 9% of the cases in August were in college students or employees.

The age breakdown for cases in August was:

• 10% cases in 0- to 11-year-olds;

• 8% cases in ages 12 to 17;

• 19% cases in ages 18 to 24;

• 46% cases in ages 25 to 55;

• 8% cases in ages 56 to 65;

• 9% cases in people 66 and older.

For daily updates, go to tinyurl.com/fmfehmw4