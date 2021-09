After a few videos surfaced from the Ryder Cup on Monday, one familiar face was missing from all of them, and that was Brooks Koepka. Eleven of the 12 American Ryder Cup members showed up to Whistling Straits to begin preparations for the upcoming event, and while it’s still a week away, I am starting to think Koepka isn’t going to play.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO