In Monday nights 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks, Dodgers' Max Scherzer was not even pitching and managed to exude his passion of the game. In the bottom of the second inning, Clayton Kershaw dribbled a soft ground ball on an off-speed pitch from Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. It was hit so softly and in the perfect place, nobody was able to make a play on the ball, and Clayton Kershaw hustled himself to first for an infield single.

