Society

Director of WSU’s Queer Studies program hopes to bring communities together

By Kade Garner
ABC 4
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents are back on campus at Weber State University for the fall semester and some of them are taking part in a brand-new program. It’s a new minor program that can be paired with any major at the university and the program’s director hopes it will help build bridges between the LGBTQ+ community and the general public.

#Wsu#Queer Studies#Queer Community#Weber State University#Lgbtq Community
