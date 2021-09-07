Tips to Ensure the Prevention of Spoofing, Phishing, and Spam in Google Workspace

Spoofing, Phishing, and Spamming are common threats an individual or an entire organization is likely to encounter. Phishing is a criminal activity where a scammer tries to get access to someone's personal information by pretending to be a legitimate business. Email marketing has become one of the most potent forms of internet marketing, used to send out hundreds or even thousands of emails to thousands of recipients in an attempt to build a database of potentially interested parties. Email marketing is a huge part of spamming as it will always outnumber genuine emails, which makes it easier to identify and deal with spam messages.