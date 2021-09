Editor’s note: Sure, freeze-dried meals are great and all, but after a long hike, we often find ourselves craving something a little fresher. Fruits and veggies don’t pack well in their raw state, which makes them tricky to carry on backpacking trips. But if you’re willing to put in the effort, they can add a zing to your dinner that nothing from your dehydrator can replicate. This vitamin-packed dessert or side dish cooks up easily on a camp stove, and mixes butternut squash with paper-thin apple slices and a drizzle of honey. While it’s good any time, Monday also marks the start of the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, where apples and honey—a symbol of the wish for a sweet new year—take center stage at family meals. —Adam Roy.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO