Cedaredge, CO

Summer Scramble winners shoot 12-under par

By Don Benjamin Contributing Writer
Delta County Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiling a 12-under-par score at the Cedaredge Golf Club were the first-place foursome of Gip Gafford, Dan Scott, Rob Vavak and Mark Condon. Held on Sept. 4, the competition featured ten foursomes from throughout the region. The winners of the annual Cedaredge Rotary Club tournament shot a sizzling 60 on the par 72 course, finishing the front nine holes in 28 strokes and shooting 32 on the challenging back nine.

