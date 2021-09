Demand for mortgage applications increased slightly by 0.3% from a week ago, according to the Mortgage Banker's Association's survey, driving the purchase Index higher. "Purchase applications – after adjusting for the impact of Labor Day – increased over 7 percent last week to their highest level since April 2021," MBA’s Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan said. "Compared to the same week last September, which was right in the middle of a significant upswing in home purchases, applications were down 11 percent – the smallest year-over-year decline in 14 weeks."

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO