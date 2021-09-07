CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Shifting Gears festival fills Madison parks with dance

By Molly DeVore
madison
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Ramos traded ballet slippers for sneakers and a well-lit stage for a freshly mowed patch of grass during her performance at Monday's Shifting Gears dance festival. Ramos performed with the Madison Ballet, one of 18 dance crews that took part in the all-day festival. Performances took place simultaneously in Wirth Court Park, McPike Park and Olin Park. All parks were strategically chosen because of their location along the Capital City Trail, allowing attendees to bike from show to show.

