Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Mora, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 18:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Harding; Mora; San Miguel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL...WEST CENTRAL HARDING AND EAST CENTRAL MORA COUNTIES At 628 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Roy, or 22 miles east of Wagon Mound, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH