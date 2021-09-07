CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Be Like Marty McFly and Go Back to the Future to Buy This 1986 Toyota Hilux Pickup

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Toyota Hilux needs little introduction these days. It has been firmly established as the toughest truck on the planet many times over, but most famously by the lads formerly at Top Gear. Aside from the tough reputation of the Hilux, it also happened to be the lesser-known car star alongside the DMC Delorean in Back to the Future, driven by Marty McFly. A very similar cherry 1986 Toyota 4×4 Xtracab is for sale, making your Marty McFly dreams possible.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Madman Dropped A Twin-Turbo V12 Into A Toyota Hilux

The Toyota Hilux is a midsize pickup available across the world, closest in relation to the Toyota Tacoma. As such, it is used for off-roading, adventure, and general rugged work. It's not the sort of thing that you'd expect to see competing at a hillclimb event. But some such events just attract the unusual, and there's no better example than the Simola Hillclimb in Knysna, South Africa. The annual event took place earlier this month, with entries including the wildest Nissan GT-R you've ever seen and this, a twin-turbo V12-powered Hilux pickup. We've seen V12s in places they're not supposed to be before, but this build is something we could never have predicted.
CARS
carthrottle.com

Someone's Put A Toyota Century V12 In A Hilux

A workshop in South Africa dumped a 1GZ V12 into a Hilux and gave it a couple of turbochargers for good measure. It seems South Africa is a hotbed for bonkers Toyota Hilux engine swaps. Only a few weeks ago we were talking about a current, facelifted version of the pick-up truck in the country with a 6.2-litre N/A AMG V8 transplant, itself a follow-up to a similar project. And now, we have this for your enjoyment - a Hilux packing a ‘1GZ-FE’ V12.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Hammond
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons You Will Regret Buying a 2021 Toyota Tundra

Buying the 2021 Toyota Tundra could be a huge mistake. The Toyota Tundra is one full-size pickup truck most consumers are better off avoiding. Here are three of the biggest reasons you will regret buying a 2021 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota Tundra simply can’t keep up with the times. Toyota...
BUYING CARS
CNET

Toyota confirms 2022 Tundra pickup will debut on Sept. 19

We've waited many, many years for Toyota to bring us the next-generation Tundra and now we finally know when the wait will end. Toyota issued a statement Tuesday confirming its new full-size pickup will debut on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 6:00 p.m. PT. We already have a few ideas of...
CARS
motor1.com

Ford Ranger vs. Toyota Hilux drag race on clay is close

Here's a battle between two performance-oriented right-hand drive pickups from South Africa. To make it even more interesting, the drag race doesn't happen on the track, instead, it's on a flat strip of desert. The Toyota Hilux Legend 2.8 GD-6 RS is a pickup truck with a long name. Power...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

The Lotus Emira Uses a Toyota Engine to Go Really, Really Fast

The Lotus Emira really is for the drivers. Frankly, it’s a brand for those who care more about the experience of driving a sports car than anything else. If you want to be seen, buy a Ferrari. If you want to be heard, buy a Lamborghini. But if you want to drive? Lotus wants to talk to you. However, the heart of the new Emira starts from a rather mundane place: A Toyota factory.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Silodrome#22re#Xtracab#Kc#Rm Sotheby
Motorious

Ford Falcon GT Sells For $1.8 Million

There’s more to this story than just a lot of cash changing hands…. Australian muscle cars just keep selling for more and more lately, with the latest example being this immaculate 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV. As 1 of 4 made, it’s one rare bird, plus it’s the only one of that small group which is road-legal, a fact which helped it net a shocking $1.8 million. Some are claiming this sale sets a new record in Australia for an Australian-made road-going car, although that’s being debated (more on that later).
BUYING CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla seemingly harassed by Camaro driver, flawless instant karma ensues

There is a reason why Tesla classifies its Full Self-Driving and Autopilot systems as safety features. The world’s roads are dangerous, and highways are even more so. A driver could just be cruising peacefully without a care in the world one moment, and in the next, they could be evading a potentially serious crash from an overly aggressive driver. This seemed to be the case in a recent Tesla incident that has made the rounds online.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
2020newsuv.com

2023 Toyota Sequoia Will Be Closely Related to the Tundra Pickup

According to the latest reports, the new 2023 Toyota Sequoia will get some improvements. Like before, the Sequoia will be closely related to the Tundra. In general, we can expect both models to ride on the same platforms, and both will probably use the same twin-turbo V-6 engine. A new...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Hennessey's Supercharged 808-HP Ford Mustang GT Sounds Nuts

For most people, the Ford Mustang GT is all the muscle car you'll ever need. But if you want more power and a spine-tingling soundtrack, Hennessey can take Ford's popular pony car to the next level. In stock form, the Mustang GT's 5.0-liter Coyote V8 pumps out 460 hp and 420-lb-ft, but Hennessey's HPE800 Supercharged Upgrade package increases the output to 808 hp at 7,200 rpm, making it even more powerful than the 760-hp Shelby Mustang GT500.
CARS
Top Speed

A Sheriff in a Ford Explorer Races a Nissan GT-R and a Shelby GT500nd a Shelby GT500

How On Earth Did A Stock BMW M3 Competition Manage To Beat A Tuned Nissan Skyline GT-R And A Tuned Ford Mustang?. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Explorer is based on the sixth-generation model and comes with RWD. The exact specs of this particular police cruiser are unknown, but the Utility Explorer comes with a range of 3.0 L engines that produce anywhere between 285 horsepower to 400 horsepower. The SUV was obviously fitted out with all the gear that you can expect to find on a Police Car, like a siren, bull bar, and the obligatory overhead lights.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Spy Film-Inspired Boxcars

To promote the forthcoming James Bond movie, Aston Martin has officially launched its own 'No Time To Die' campaign, revealing a life-sized replica of the original 1965 Corgi DB5 model. The convincing replica will be put on display for public viewing at The Coaling Jetty, Battersea Power Station until October 1st.
CARS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Auto review: Why buy a 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross SUV? Did I mention it’s a Toyota?

AUSTIN, Texas — Toyota swings for the infield with the 2022 Corolla Cross, a subcompact SUV hitting the market this fall with singularly modest aspirations. Sized between the quirky C-HR and mega-selling RAV4, the Cross’ bid for buyers’ attention seems to rest on the Toyota and Corolla badges’ well-earned familiarity and respect rather than clear leadership in features, performance or technology.
CARS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Recall alert: Toyota Tundra pickups recalled after headlights catch fire

Citing faulty headlights that could catch fire, Toyota announced that it is recalling more than 158,000 Tundra pickup trucks. The car manufacturer said the 158,489 affected models are from 2018 to 2021, according to Consumer Reports. Only trucks with halogen headlights are included in the recall, Toyota said. The trucks were manufactured between June 6, 2017, and March 24, 2021, the automaker said.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Fully-Loaded 2022 BMW 2 Series Is A Performance Bargain

Despite our initial fears that the BMW 2 Series Coupe might transition to a front-wheel-drive platform, BMW has kept the flame of RWD performance alive for another generation. The G42-generation 2 Series Coupe will arrive in the US as a 2022 model, and while the styling of the newcomer may be polarizing, BMW's retention of the rear wheels as a primary choice of propulsion is cause for celebration.
CARS
thedrive

You Can't Flex Harder Than a 1950s Dodge Power Wagon With a Rare Swivel Frame

If you want a truck with great articulation, you could do a lot worse than a modified Power Wagon of yesteryear. When it comes to off-roading, articulation can be key to getting through rough terrain. The more available, the easier it is to keep the wheels on the ground to maintain traction and push the vehicle forward. It's the reason live axles still have such a hardcore following, for example. However, back in the 1950s, a Canadian outfit named Willock had an altogether wilder solution that still turns heads to this day.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Yes, Dodge Owners, You Should Remove Your Splitter Guards

The trend of Dodge owners leaving their splitter guards has become the butt of many jokes, both at car shows and on the internet. While some owners prefer to keep their guards on their vehicle’s splitter, there has been a major dissent among vehicle enthusiasts as to if there is any real need to keep them, and, even worse, if it actually does more to damage your vehicle than it protects them. The splitter guards, which were designed to protect the car during shipping, were, at their introduction, only used for just that — shipping the vehicle from Dodge to the dealership.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy