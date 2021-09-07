Be Like Marty McFly and Go Back to the Future to Buy This 1986 Toyota Hilux Pickup
The Toyota Hilux needs little introduction these days. It has been firmly established as the toughest truck on the planet many times over, but most famously by the lads formerly at Top Gear. Aside from the tough reputation of the Hilux, it also happened to be the lesser-known car star alongside the DMC Delorean in Back to the Future, driven by Marty McFly. A very similar cherry 1986 Toyota 4×4 Xtracab is for sale, making your Marty McFly dreams possible.www.motorbiscuit.com
