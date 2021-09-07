Be Like Marty McFly and Go Back to the Future to Buy This 1986 Toyota Hilux Pickup

The Toyota Hilux is a midsize pickup available across the world, closest in relation to the Toyota Tacoma. As such, it is used for off-roading, adventure, and general rugged work. It's not the sort of thing that you'd expect to see competing at a hillclimb event. But some such events just attract the unusual, and there's no better example than the Simola Hillclimb in Knysna, South Africa. The annual event took place earlier this month, with entries including the wildest Nissan GT-R you've ever seen and this, a twin-turbo V12-powered Hilux pickup. We've seen V12s in places they're not supposed to be before, but this build is something we could never have predicted.

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO