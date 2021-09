The 14th Annual Mackinac Bridge Antique Tractor Crossing took place over the weekend. It's quite an event to see as hundreds of tractors cross the bridge at once. The Mackinac Bridge Antique Tractor Crossing was created in 2007 and the first crossing took place in 2008. The first exhibition began with 614 tractors and has grown every year since. The crossing takes place in September on the first Friday after Labor Day.

