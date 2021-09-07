CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Transfer portal has filled holes for Missouri football

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are officially in the transfer portal era of college football. During the offseason, Missouri football jumped all the way in to help bolster their roster. After his first season, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz saw a handful of expected contributors leave the program. Defensive lineman Markell Utsey went to Arkansas, wide receiver Jalen Knox landed at Ole Miss, and cornerback Jadarrius Perkins moved to Florida. However, the Tigers did not stay still.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#Central Michigan#American Football#Ole Miss#Tigers

Comments / 0

Community Policy