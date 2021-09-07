Transfer portal has filled holes for Missouri football

We are officially in the transfer portal era of college football. During the offseason, Missouri football jumped all the way in to help bolster their roster. After his first season, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz saw a handful of expected contributors leave the program. Defensive lineman Markell Utsey went to Arkansas, wide receiver Jalen Knox landed at Ole Miss, and cornerback Jadarrius Perkins moved to Florida. However, the Tigers did not stay still.