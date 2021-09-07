CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 5's Mind-Blowing Finale

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick and Morty fans loved all of the reveals and game changing status quo implications with Season 5's mind-blowing finale. The fifth season of the series finally returned from its hiatus to premiere the final two episodes of the fan favorite Adult Swim series in a special one-hour event, and these two episodes brought with them some of the most significant reveals in the series as a whole. It began with a fairly emotional endeavor that saw the titular duo re-examining their co-dependent relationship, and ended with a huge change for the series going forward.

