How Mark Andrews' 4-year, $56M deal with the Ravens impacts Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert is entering the final year of his deal and he’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Contract talks between the talented tight end and the Eagles have broken down and thanks to Mark Andrews, the price may have just gone up.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com is reporting that Andrews and the Ravens just agreed on a new four-year, $56 million contract extension.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Andrews will get $37.6 million in guaranteed money, with $26.6 million to be paid by March 2022.

Drafted after Goedert in the 2018 NFL Draft (86th overall), Andrews has logged 156 catches for 2,105 yards, and 20 touchdowns, with one Pro Bowl nomination.

Goedert (49th overall) has logged 137 catches for 1,465 yards and 12 touchdowns over the first three years of his career, and the expectation was that he could command $12 million per season.

Goedert hasn’t been an elite tight end, but neither has Jonnu Smith or Hunter Henry, and both were paid well this offseason by the New England Patriots. The Eagles’ tight end won’t get Travis Kelce or George Kittle money, but he’s just as valuable as Smith and Henry potential-wise.

While Goedert is not a playmaker on the level of Kelce and Kittle, he should be in line for a huge deal next offseason.

Before Andrews’ deal with Baltimore, we projected that Goedert could be in line for a four-year, $52 million contract with the Eagles, with the tight end getting around $30 million in fully guaranteed salary.

Per Over The Cap, that number would be put Goedert at $13 million per season, right behind Andrews and Kelce for the highest average per year.