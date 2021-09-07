CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael K. Williams: The 'Wire' Star Turned Real-Life Pain Into Staggering Art

By Alan Sepinwall
GreenwichTime
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey hear him before they see him, but they know who he is, and they’re terrified. He is whistling “The Farmer in the Dell,” and by the time he swaggers around the corner of the West Baltimore block, a shotgun visibly dangling beneath his trademark grey duster, Omar Little has sent an entire drug crew scurrying. They sprint down a nearby alley, right into the trap the larger-than-life stickup artist has laid for them, and when he gets a look at a gaudy necklace hanging from the leader’s neck, he stops whistling and smugly speaks the next lyric aloud: “Yeah, the cheese stands alone.”

www.greenwichtime.com

