Back managing in Chicago Tuesday night for the first time since the end the 2019 season, Joe Maddon was still beaming with pride over his five years in the Cubs' dugout. "First of all, the run was pretty darn good," Maddon said. "I think sometimes people become confused. I mean four playoff appearances, three NLCS, that's pretty good work. The one year we didn't make it, we just didn't make it. There were a lot of reasons, a lot of injuries at the end of that year."

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO