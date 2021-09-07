Providence Police looking for missing, endangered man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Providence Police Department have put out an alert for a missing and possibly endangered person, and are asking for the public’s help. Twenty-five-year-old Elijah Elderkin was last seen by his room mate, Jamie Carvalho, on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. According to police, Carvalho reported seeing a message from Elderkin posted on Twitter where he “expressed he had no other solution but to die.”