Palm Beach County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Palm Beach County through 900 PM EDT At 827 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wellington, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Lantana, Atlantis, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach International Airport, Village Of Golf, Golden Lakes, North County Airport and Loxahatchee Groves. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

