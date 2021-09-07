Board of Health to Meet via Zoom at Noon on Tuesday, September 7 to Review Covid-19 Data

Highmark Health has released the following statement following the Biden Administration COVID-19 mandate:. “Highmark Health is reviewing the federal vaccine mandate that was announced on September 9th as it has many implications for the entire organization, particularly our health provider system, Allegheny Health Network. Once the organization has had time to determine if and how our current policies will be revised to comply with the federal vaccine mandate, we will provide an update to our employees. As we announced in August, Highmark Health, Highmark Inc. and Allegheny Health Network expect all the organization’s employees to be vaccinated by September 30, unless they have a religious or medical exemption and effective August 16, unvaccinated AHN employees are required to wear a face shield at all times while working in a hospital or clinical setting, in addition to wearing the face masks that are required of all employees and visitors at the Network’s facilities. Unvaccinated Highmark Health and Highmark Inc. employees are also required to wear masks at all times when working in the organization’s facilities. As an added precaution and as recommended by the CDC, fully vaccinated employees are also encouraged to wear a face masks while at work sites, particularly if they are in a geographic location with high transmission of the virus and/or if they cannot social distance in their work environment.“

