CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Board of Health to Meet via Zoom at Noon on Tuesday, September 7 to Review Covid-19 Data

By Mike Rosenberg
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Board of Health plans to review local Covid-19 data and see whether they can be linked to the local indoor mask requirement when it meets virtually on Tuesday beginning at noon. Chair Anita Raj said Monday that the main purpose of the meeting is to assess the impact of...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health reports 11 deaths on Tuesday, 367 COVID-19 in hospitals

As of Wednesday morning, there are 367 COVID-19 patients isolating in Lee Health hospitals. Eleven people died on Tuesday, the hospital system said. As of this morning, there are 367 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient). Of these patients, 5 of them are children being treated at Golisano...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsu.edu

Cougar Health Services steps up to meet COVID-19 challenges

In any average year, WSU Pullman students stop by Cougar Health Services when they’re feeling sick, need to pick up prescriptions, talk a counselor or to have a routine vision screening. Fulfilling the physical and mental health needs of nearly 20,000 students keeps CHS’ Washington Building offices bustling normally. The...
PULLMAN, WA
Kemmerer Gazette

COVID-19: School board convenes for special meeting

Last Wednesday night, on Sept. 8, the Kemmerer School Board met to review an addendum to the district’s COVID-19 policy, which was per Superintendent Theresa Chaulk’s request. The meeting had originally been planned for the previous day, Tuesday, but had to be rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts with board members.
KEMMERER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Raj
Yellowhammer News

Alabama doctors express concerns over federal government limiting state’s access to effective COIVD-19 treatment

The Alabama Medical Association is pushing back against the federal government for taking steps to limit access to monoclonal antibody treatment, which it says is proving to help reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations. Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Medical Association, expressed displeasure with a recent decision by the U.S. Department of...
ALABAMA STATE
yourerie

Highmark Health released statement reviewing Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Highmark Health has released the following statement following the Biden Administration COVID-19 mandate:. “Highmark Health is reviewing the federal vaccine mandate that was announced on September 9th as it has many implications for the entire organization, particularly our health provider system, Allegheny Health Network. Once the organization has had time to determine if and how our current policies will be revised to comply with the federal vaccine mandate, we will provide an update to our employees. As we announced in August, Highmark Health, Highmark Inc. and Allegheny Health Network expect all the organization’s employees to be vaccinated by September 30, unless they have a religious or medical exemption and effective August 16, unvaccinated AHN employees are required to wear a face shield at all times while working in a hospital or clinical setting, in addition to wearing the face masks that are required of all employees and visitors at the Network’s facilities. Unvaccinated Highmark Health and Highmark Inc. employees are also required to wear masks at all times when working in the organization’s facilities. As an added precaution and as recommended by the CDC, fully vaccinated employees are also encouraged to wear a face masks while at work sites, particularly if they are in a geographic location with high transmission of the virus and/or if they cannot social distance in their work environment.“
WEATHER
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Updated COVID-19 case numbers revealed at SCSD No.1 board meeting

ROCK SPRINGS - An update on the number of positive COVID-19 cases was presented by Superintendent Kelly McGovern at the Sweetwater School District No. 1 board meeting on Sept. 13, 2021. For the first part of the 2021-2022 school year, Aug. 17 – Sept. 9, 2021, there have been 144...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health And Human Services#Forty Four#Board Of Health To Meet#The Board Of Health
Killeen Daily Herald

KISD board to review staff COVID-19 leave proposal

A proposal to provide additional leave for staff with COVID-19 will be up for a vote by the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees Tuesday. According to the district’s published agenda, KISD administration is recommending the school board approve a proposed resolution to provide an additional five days of paid leave for those employees who contract COVID-19.
KILLEEN, TX
yourvalley.net

COVID-19 absences topic of Sept. 14 AJUSD board meeting

Financial incentives on staff attendance, long-term substitute pay and COVID-19 absences are some of the topics of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board’s Sept. 14 work session. The governing board meets at 4 p.m. for a work session and 6 p.m. for a meeting Tuesday in the board...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pcpatriot.com

PC School Board meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Pulaski County School Board will meet on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. for a Regular School Board Meeting in the auditorium at Pulaski County Middle School. The first public comment session will be for persons who wish to address the board regarding items that are on the current school board meeting agenda.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
hoiabc.com

Tri-County health leaders see ‘plateaus’ in recent COVID-19 data

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) – Health leaders in the region covering Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford Counties said Thursday the COVID-19 surge triggered by the Delta variant may have peaked in recent days. Peoria City/County Health Department Administrator Monica Hendrickson reported 664 new COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Counties the past...
PEORIA, IL
The Bedford Citizen

Board of Health Monitors Bedford’s Indoor Mask Mandate

As promised when the indoor mask mandate was adopted on August 27, the Board of Health reviewed the decision at their Sept. 7 meeting. During the comment period, resident Christie Martin advocated strongly for continued support of the mask mandate. One of her young children had experienced a close exposure to someone at school who tested positive. The student was quarantined over the weekend and afterward everyone tested negative. Her husband had had Covid in the spring followed by the whole family and nine months later he is still recovering. She sees masks as a necessary precaution.
BEDFORD, MA
coloradopolitics.com

State health department releases first data on COVID-19 breakthrough cases

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday rolled out its first data on breakthrough cases of COVID-19, those which affect vaccinated populations. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the current wave of the pandemic is unique in that it is having more of an impact on pediatric and school-age children. Case data as of Aug. 22 showed the highest current rate of transmission is among 6-11-year-olds, who are too young to be vaccinated. The next highest is among the 12-17 year old population, she said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
doverma.gov

Dover COVID-19 Update: Board of Health Order Re. Masks

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, the Board of Health has issued an order requiring face masks in all municipal and other buildings open to the public in the Town of Dover, effective Monday, September 13, 2021. The Town of Dover municipal buildings include the Town House, Caryl Community Center, Dover Town Library, Protective Agencies Building, and the Highway Garage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ncatregister.com

Randolph County Board of Education holds meeting about COVID-19

The Randolph County school board voted 4-3 to require all students and staff to wear masks inside school buildings for this upcoming academic school year starting Aug. 30. The meeting lasted three hours with several board members taking breaks to come to an agreement. The final decision needed to be made quickly as we entered the Fall season.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
584
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy