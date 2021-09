ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Curtis Samuel took part in Washington’s Labor Day practice and looks like a candidate to play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing training camp. He would not say if he expects to play Sunday. Samuel spent time on the NFL’s COVID-19 list and has been hampered by a groin injury since offseason workouts. Coach Ron Rivera says Samuel was a limited participant and the staff does not believe the receiver needs to take part in a full practice to see game action. Washington signed Samuel to a $34.5 million, three-year contract in the hopes of adding his skillset to an offense that struggled last season.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO