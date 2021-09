It’s week 1 of the NFL season and the Washington Football Team will be facing the Los Angeles Chargers at home in FedExField this Sunday at 1pm. The Chargers are boasting an entirely new coaching staff headed by Brandon Staley, former DC of the LA Rams (he changed team, but not city). Sean McVay called Staley “his own McVay” on defense and Staley brings with him OC Joe Lombardi (former QB coach of the Saints) and DC Renaldo Hill (former DB coach of the Broncos, where Staley worked before moving to LA).

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO