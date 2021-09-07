CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SU students, protect the Syracuse community and wear a mask

By Annabel Hine Otts
Daily Orange
 9 days ago

Please help keep the children of Syracuse safe from COVID-19 until they have access to a vaccine. I am writing to you to say welcome to the 2021-22 school year at Syracuse and to ask you for a sincere favor. I have been connected to the SU community for most of my life. My parents are retired faculty from the College of Visual and Performing Arts. I grew up at the top of Clarendon Street and attended the Newhouse School of Public Communications. My husband is on staff at the SU Art Museum and we currently live in the neighborhood with our four children who will likely attend SU when they’re older.

