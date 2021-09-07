CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Khabib Exposed As ‘Sexist’ By Famous Woman

Wrestling-edge.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Nurmagomedov’s last professional MMA fight took place back in October 2020. He earned a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje to successfully retain the UFC Lightweight Title. After the bout, an emotional Nurmagomedov told Jon Anik that his fighting career is over. He mentioned a promise he made to his mother of never fighting again after the death of his father Abdulmanap. Khabib also revealed why he really tired from the MMA world.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 1

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson ‘Removed’ From Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight

The legendary boxer Mike Tyson was advertised to be present at Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort headliner at Triller Fight Club Legends Night 2. Despite, the advertisement by Triller did not attend the event. Evander Holyfield wants to fight Mike Tyson. Despite the first-round TKO loss, Holyfield wants a trilogy...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield ‘Delusional Rant’ After Loss Leaks

‘The Real Deal’ Evander Holyfield suffered an embarrassing loss Saturday as he was knocked out by Vitor Belfort in the very first round. After the fight concluded, Fight Hub TV caught up with the boxing Hall of Famer who stated that his disapproval of what he deemed a ‘premature stoppage’. Evander Holyfield ‘exposed’ his fight against Belfort.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Leaks Surprising Megan Fox Video

The more I look at Hollywood, boxing, and UFC, the more I see shades of professional wrestling just by the way that all of this stuff plays out. In a recent video gone viral, Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were going at it at the VMAs. No, you really can not make this stuff up. One onlooker (albeit from his home) was Jorge Masvidal who wants to see this as a match ASAP.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Jon Anik
Person
Arianny Celeste
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox Leaks Bad Conor McGregor Accusation

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Exposes ‘Rigged’ Belfort Fight

Evander Holyfield said he didn’t lose his fight against Vitor Belfort at Triller. He said, “I’m not hurt.”. He said he wasn’t knocked out. “I think it was a bad call, the referee shouldn’t have stopped the fight that quick.”. The UFC middleweight fighter Makhmud Muradov is the only MMA...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks Anderson Silva ‘Cheating’ Video

The former UFC star Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round of their boxing contest in the co-main event at Saturday’s Triller Fight Club Legends II event in Hollywood, Fla. Ortiz claimed that Silva hit him with an illegal hit to the back of the head in their Triller fight. He took to Twitter and lashed out at ‘The Spider’ and made the bold claim.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Attack’ Stuns Megan Fox In Video

Conor McGregor is one of the most infamous names in all of combat sports and he took that infamy to the next level as it is being reported that McGregor got into an altercation with A-list musician Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. The altercation was also in front of Machine Gun Kelly’s A-list actress girlfriend, Megan Fox. Conor McGregor recently got emotional while drinking on an airplane.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma
Wrestling-edge.com

Big E & Hurt Business Reunion Bombshell Leaks

Big E dethroned Bobby Lashley off his WWE title after cashing in on ‘The All Mighty’ after he retained the title against Randy Orton on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Now, MVP is seemingly trying to reunite The Hurt Business. MVP took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with the former stablemate, Shelton Benjamin as he captioned:
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Leaks Heartbreaking Evander Holyfield News

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently said that boxing legend Evander Holyfield should not have been allowed to fight Vitor Belfort by Triller, saying it was risky for his health. It is to be noted that Holyfield suffered a loss after a dominant performance by Vitor Belfort at Saturday’s Triller Fight Club ‘Legends Night 2’ event. Vitor Belfort Using Drug For Evander Holyfield Fight?
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley ‘Canceled’ WWE Title Loss Leaks

What a shock we were in for on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. As we saw earlier that day, Big E spoke up on Twitter and said he was cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase. Big E did just that and then beat Bobby Lashley for his title. This wasn’t always in the plans though as this was supposed to happen even sooner. WWE Star Joining Adam Cole In AEW?
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

BJ Penn suggests Khabib ducked Kamaru Usman because he’s ‘not proficient’ in jiu-jitsu

Former undefeated, undisputed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently gave his props to his fellow ex-titleholder B.J. Penn. “The Eagle” named “The Prodigy” as his second-best 155-pound fighter of all-time, which isn’t exactly a bad distinction. Penn, however, is disputing that. In a recent Instagram post, the 42-year-old Hawaiian also...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Embarrasses’ Mike Tyson In Photo

MMA star Tito Ortiz recently posted a meme joking that the legendary boxer Mike Tyson might try to injure himself, Anderson Silva, Evander Holyfield, or Vitor Belfort to get on Saturday’s Triller card, after Holyfield replaced Oscar de la Hoya. Check it out below:. Anderson Silva calls out Tito Ortiz...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett explains why he dubbed Khabib Nurmagomedov the “Karen of MMA”

Former Cage Warriors star and new UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett explained why he dubbed Khabib Nurmagomedov the “Karen of MMA.”. Pimblett had an exceptional UFC debut on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas when he brutally finished Luigi Vendramini with punches in the first round after getting rocked earlier in the round. It was a fantastic victory for the Brit, who earned a $50,000 bonus for his comeback KO victory. Of course, Pimblett is a bit of a controversial figure due to his bold takes and some of the things he’s said about the bigger-name fighters in MMA, including the former UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov, who he recently called a “Karen.” Speaking on the UFC Unfiltered Podcast, Pimblett explained those comments.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Bans’ Jorge Masvidal From Huge Fight

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently reckoned that his ideal next opponent would be Jorge Masvidal. He said that the UFC welterweight would be the toughest opponent of his career to date. He further added that a fight against ‘Gamebred’ would make sense because of their recent verbal exchanges. Jorge Masvidal Leaks Surprising Megan Fox Video.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Khabib ‘Embarrassed’ By UFC Girl In Photo

Ah, yes, the war that never ends between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. We could go on for days about this feud, but we will cut to the chase since we all know the story. Now that we are past the octagon wars, Khabib wants to bring that back as he is now not only disrespecting the octagon, but the people inside of it as well. Conor McGregor and many others have something to say about this disrespect. CM Punk Makes Retirement Announcement.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Medical Emergency’ Rumor Stuns Fans

Tito Ortiz was attended to be doctors after he was knocked out by Anderson Silva at Triller Fight Club on Saturday. Chris Weidman was concerned, tweeting, “Man, Tito was out for a while there. Hope he’s all good.”. Tito Ortiz obviously knows a thing or two or three about the...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy