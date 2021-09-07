CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Why Culture Matters for Racial Disparities

By Jonathan Church
quillette.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1980s, the National Basketball Association (NBA) experienced a revival in fan interest sparked by a hyped team rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, and by the personal rivalry between their two respective superstars, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. Bird is white, Johnson is black, so their rivalry was “racialized” in a sport in which the majority of players are black, and it was widely assumed that the best white players could not match the best black players in the game. Bird’s former teammate Cedric Maxwell recalls his skepticism when Bird first set foot on the court in the Celtics camp, echoing what he deems a “racist” sentiment among many black players who “did not think you could find a white guy who could play better than any black guy,” only to watch Bird hit jump shot after jump shot and realize “this white guy can play.”

quillette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘These are the facts’: Black educators silenced from teaching America’s racist past

H — istory teacher Valanna White filed into the auditorium the first week of August for the customary back-to-school all-staff meeting at Walker Valley high school in Cleveland, Tennessee. What she heard shifted her outlook for the coming school year. On 1 July, anew law took effect banning the teaching of critical race theory in Tennessee public schools. White listened intently as a school district official gave a vague overview informing the group that critical race theory was prohibited, though without fully explaining what critical race theory entails. Instead, teachers were told a list of actions – such as discussing racial discrimination – that were forbidden.
SOCIETY
Boston University

POV: Where Are the Tenured Black Female Professors?

What we need to do to support Black women in academia. Black female faculty are scarce. But what role do you play in diversifying campuses, facilitating opportunities, and amplifying Black female voices in research and classrooms?. A recent Chronicle of Higher Education article reported that as of the fall of...
BOSTON, MA
theurbannews.com

Teaching for Black Lives

Teaching for Black Lives grows directly out of the movement for Black lives. Anti-Black racism constructs Black people, and Blackness generally, as not counting as human life. The Rethinking Schools teaching guide, Teaching for Black Lives, provides resources and demonstrates how teachers can connect curriculum to young people’s lives and root their concerns and daily experiences in what is taught and how classrooms are set up. Teaching for Black Lives also highlights the hope and beauty of student activism and collective action.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcwhorter
Person
Immanuel Kant
Person
Glenn Loury
quillette.com

Male Underachievement and the Gender Turf Wars

The National Student Clearinghouse (NSC), a non-profit education organization, published a report earlier this year that ought to have alarmed many Americans. Compared to the prior semester, the decline in male university enrollment was double that of women:. Enrollment declines are steeper for men than for women across all sectors...
EDUCATION
Deseret News

Opinion: Time to cancel ‘cancel culture’ on college campuses

Management guru Peter Drucker once observed, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” Since values are at the heart of any culture, what does it mean to have “cancellation” as a value?. I am especially troubled to see the current trend of cancellation in our colleges, where I believe open examination of...
COLLEGES
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kyrie Irving News

The Brooklyn Nets probably aren’t going to trade Kyrie Irving, but if they ever did, the All-Star point guard would just retire. That’s what FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright is saying, anyway. The basketball pundit reported on Wednesday that while there are some Irving trades that might make sense, they...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Americans#African Americans#White Americans#Racial Discrimination#The Boston Celtics#The Los Angeles Lakers#Orlando Magic Center#Hereditarians#British#City Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy