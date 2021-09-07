CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harding County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Harding by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 18:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. These storms are also producing large hail and deadly cloud-to-ground lightning. Target Area: Harding The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico East Central Mora County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to strong, slow-moving thunderstorms over Mills Canyon. Heavy rainfall will quickly lead to excessive runoff and potential flooding of small creeks and washes feeding into the Canadian River through Mills Canyon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mills.

alerts.weather.gov

