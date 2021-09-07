CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Oregon Inlet to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 200 PM.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 20:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING Conditions will continue improve and the beach hazards statement will be allowed to expire.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Occasionally larger and suddenly more powerful sets are possible due to the long period nature of the swell. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Very isolated and minor flooding of beaches and parking lots around Zuma is possible during the evening high tides.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Occasionally larger and suddenly more powerful sets are possible due to the long period nature of the swell. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Very isolated and minor flooding of beaches and parking lots around Zuma is possible during the evening high tides.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 03:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 03:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton and Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...From noon EDT today through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MARSHALL...NORTH CENTRAL POLK AND WESTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 1158 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Viking, or 13 miles northwest of Thief River Falls, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Viking, Rosewood, Holt, Dakota Junction and Thief River Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 02:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Marshall, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Marshall; Pennington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Marshall, north central Polk and Pennington Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1214 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carpenters Corner, or 12 miles west of Thief River Falls, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Carpenters Corner around 1215 AM CDT. Rosewood and St. Hilaire around 1225 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Thief River Falls, Dakota Junction, Hazel and Mavie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected along the immediate coast.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Polk, Red Lake, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: East Polk; Red Lake; West Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Red Lake and southeastern Polk Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1221 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Harold, or 31 miles southwest of Thief River Falls, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Marcoux, Dugdale and Perault around 1235 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Mentor, Terrebonne and Brooks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scioto AREAS OF FOG TO AFFECT THE MORNING COMMUTE Areas of fog, locally dense in spots, will affect the morning commute across the region. Motorists may encounter visibilities as low as a quarter mile or less at times. The fog is expected to lift by mid to late morning. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 23:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL AND NORTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES At 1117 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Manvel, or 10 miles north of Grand Forks, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tabor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Waves resulting in strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County. Cresent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach in Kewaunee County. Point Beach, Neshotah Beach and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MARSHALL...NORTH CENTRAL POLK AND WESTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 1158 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Viking, or 13 miles northwest of Thief River Falls, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Viking, Rosewood, Holt, Dakota Junction and Thief River Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 22:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-16 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Southeastern Brooks Range; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Cooler temperatures chances of snow this weekend Arctic air diving southward this weekend will bring cooler temperatures and chances for snow over portions of the Interior. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 20`s and lower 30`s in most areas. Some of the colder valleys will see lows in the teens. Daytime highs will range from the upper 30`s to upper 40`s. The best chance for snow will be Friday night and Saturday morning along the Alaska Range and areas east of Fairbanks, including Delta Junction. Snowfall amounts will be one inch or less. A few flurries are possible around Fairbanks. A second surge of cold air is expected Sunday night into Monday with additional chances for light snow.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Marshall, Kittson, Roseau, West Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 04:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Marshall; Kittson; Roseau; West Marshall PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed just west of the Red River Valley in eastern ND towards south central ND and across far northwest MN. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, railroad crossings, and school bus stops. The fog is expected to improve by 7AM.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Block Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 06:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Block Island A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Washington County through 730 AM EDT At 634 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Block Island, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, hail to penny penny size, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Block Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 02:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Orange; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Orange and Putnam Counties through 415 AM EDT At 338 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Monroe, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newburgh, Monroe, West Point, Goshen, Cold Spring, New Windsor, Gardnertown, Chester, Harriman, Fahnestock State Park, Kiryas Joel, Patterson, Woodbury, Orange Lake and Washingtonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Cass, South Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: North Cass; South Itasca Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Itasca and northwestern Cass Counties through 345 AM CDT At 312 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Lake Winnibigoshish, to 9 miles south of Bemidji, to 6 miles west of Lake George, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Winnibigoshish and Inger. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CASS COUNTY, MN

