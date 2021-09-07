Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 22:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-16 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Southeastern Brooks Range; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Cooler temperatures chances of snow this weekend Arctic air diving southward this weekend will bring cooler temperatures and chances for snow over portions of the Interior. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 20`s and lower 30`s in most areas. Some of the colder valleys will see lows in the teens. Daytime highs will range from the upper 30`s to upper 40`s. The best chance for snow will be Friday night and Saturday morning along the Alaska Range and areas east of Fairbanks, including Delta Junction. Snowfall amounts will be one inch or less. A few flurries are possible around Fairbanks. A second surge of cold air is expected Sunday night into Monday with additional chances for light snow.

