The New York Giants needed help at offensive line ahead of the 2021 season. It looks like they’re going to get it. The Giants have reportedly acquired offensive lineman Billy Price in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. Price, a 2018 first-round pick out of Ohio State, has played in 42 games over his three-year NFL career. He probably slots in as the backup center in the Big Apple, though he’s also played at guard during his professional career.

NFL ・ 16 DAYS AGO