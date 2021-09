Seafood and fish may not come initially come to mind when thinking of the Cleveland food scene. We do however have plenty of great options. While we're not close to the ocean and the offerings out of Lake Erie leave a lot to be desired, thanks to awesome seafood distributors like Kate's Fish, Seven Seas Seafood, Farm House Foods, Catanese Classics, the Euclid Fish Company and others, restaurants in Cleveland can really get some great things to eat from the water despite our location. So we decided to round up the restaurants in town who serve seafood and/or fish better than the rest.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO