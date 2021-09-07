CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD cops at ground zero still dealing with 9/11 emotional scars

Derrick
 9 days ago

NEW YORK — It seems like yesterday: The smell of death, the gray ash that looked like snow, the falling bodies that sounded like bombs as they smashed into the pavement. For the NYPD cops who responded to ground zero, sifted through the Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island or escorted fallen first responders to the morgue, the memories of Sept. 11, 2001, are as vivid as ever, each officer grappling with their emotional scars in their own way.

www.thederrick.com

