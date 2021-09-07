CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Francis Calls Euthanasia Sign of 'Throwaway Culture' That Sees Elderly as 'Disposable'

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
The pope's comments come weeks after campaigners in Italy launched a petition to reverse a law banning assisted suicide, making the country the latest in Europe to move toward legalizing the act.

New York Post

Pope Francis encourages countries to take in Afghan refugees

Pope Francis on Sunday encouraged countries to take in Afghan refugees who are trying to escape the oppressive Taliban regime, saying they should be able to “live with dignity.”. “In these moments of upheaval, in which Afghans are seeking refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them,” Francis, 84,...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Pope: No place for politics in Biden Communion flap

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis said Wednesday that Catholic bishops must minister with “compassion and tenderness,” not condemnation, to politicians who support abortion rights and warned that clerics shouldn’t let politics enter into questions about receiving Communion. Francis was asked en route home from Slovakia about the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newsitem.com

Pope Francis to visit impoverished Roma quarter in Slovakia

KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis is paying a visit next week to a neighborhood in Slovakia most Slovaks would not even think about going, which until recently even the police would avoid after dark. Francis will make the visit to the Roma community in the Lunik IX quarter of...
RELIGION
talesbuzz.com

Pope Francis urges openness to migrants during Central Europe tour

Pope Francis urges openness to migrants during Central Europe tour. Sarah Williams is a blogger and writer who expresses her ideas and thoughts through her writings. She loves to get engaged with the readers who are seeking for informative contents on various niches over the internet. She is a featured...
U.S. POLITICS
Tennis World Usa

Pope Francis inaugurates the Italian Open

Even golf in audience with Pope Francis, and the Pope symbolically 'opens' the Italian Open. On the eve of the greatest event of tricolor golf, scheduled from 2 to 5 September at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio (Rome), the Holy Father granted himself a sort of golf "shot" at the end of an audience in the Sala Nervi in the Vatican.
GOLF
CNN

How to practice religion could be a big question for some space tourists

New York (CNN Business) — For centuries, a setting sun has signaled the end of fasting rituals on holidays such as Ramadan and Yom Kippur, a cue to tuck into a delicious meal after a full day of deprivation. But what if the sun's clockwork were to suddenly change, as it does for astronauts riding aboard the International Space Station, which whips around the Earth at 17,000 miles per hour, giving passengers 16 sunrises and sunsets each day?
RELIGION
marketresearchtelecast.com

Zuzana Caputova, the president who convinced Pope Francis to visit Eastern Europe

In February 2018, 27-year-old journalist Ján Kuciak, who was investigating the relationship of the Slovak mafia and the corrupt business world with the government, was murdered at his home, along with his girlfriend, Martina Kušnírová. The assassin’s confession revealed the nature of Kuciak’s work. A case that showed all the connections between the Slovak government and corruption and that caused a popular revolt in the street against the political class as had not been seen since the fall of communism. A 46-year-old human rights activist, environmentalist and LGBTI community defender ran for election in 2018 and won with 58% of the vote. It was Zuzana Caputova, the new president of Slovakia. The woman who convinced the Pope to visit his country for four long days that contrasts with the seven hours that the Pontiff spent this Sunday in Viktor Orbán’s Hungary.
RELIGION
capradio.org

Pope Francis And Other Christian Leaders Are Calling For Bold Climate Action

The leaders of three prominent Christian denominations have issued an unprecedented joint statement calling on people of all faiths to take action to halt the devastating impacts of climate change. The statement from Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew — who collectively minister to...
RELIGION
101.9 KELO-FM

Hungary awaits Pope Francis with a sweet “Bite of Heaven”

DUNAHARASZTI, Hungary (Reuters) – Confectioner Zsolt Karl has made a special cake he calls “a bite of Heaven” using dried fruits mentioned in the Bible and hopes Pope Francis will taste his creation during his visit to Hungary this Sunday. Pope Francis is due to arrive in mainly Roman Catholic...
RELIGION
IBTimes

Pope Francis Calls For 'Openness' After Meeting Hungary's Orban

Pope Francis met Hungary's anti-migration Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday before calling on pilgrims to be "open" and "considerate" at an open-air Mass in Budapest. The head of 1.3 billion Catholics has often urged help for the marginalised and those of all religions fleeing war and poverty, in contrast to Orban who styles himself as a defender of "Christian Europe" from immigrants.
WORLD
IBTimes

Pope Francis Meets Viktor Orban In Worldview Clash

Pope Francis met Sunday with Hungarian premier Viktor Orban -- whose tough views on migration clash with those of the pontiff -- at the start of a brief visit to Budapest where he will also celebrate a mass. The head of 1.3 billion Catholics -- in Hungary to close the...
RELIGION
Reuters

Pope, in Slovakia, says don't exploit religion for politics

PRESOV, Slovakia, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Tuesday that the cross should not be used as a political symbol and warned against Christians trying to be triumphalist, in an apparent criticism of the use of religion for partisan ends. Francis flew to the city of Presov, in...
IMMIGRATION
Tennis World Usa

Pope Francis, birdie for the peace for an artist

With a putter in hand ready to pocket the ball in the most beautiful hole there can be, that of peace. Pope Francis is depicted in this way in the latest work by Maupal, a Roman artist. Pope Francis, golf. The work, a tribute from Federgolf, was given to Pope...
GOLF
hot96.com

Pope calls out prejudice as he meets Roma in Slovakia

KOSICE, Slovakia (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Tuesday condemned prejudice and discrimination against Europe’s Roma people during a visit to one of the most impoverished communities in Slovakia, saying it was wrong to pigeonhole entire ethnic groups. Francis, 84, arrived at the bleak Lunik IX settlement on the outskirts of...
RELIGION
everythinglubbock.com

Jewish leaders bury remains found in former Warsaw ghetto

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw’s Jewish community buried an unidentified Holocaust victim on Tuesday whose remains were discovered this summer in a building that was within the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II. “We are here as the family for a person we don’t know,” Poland’s chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich,...
RELIGION
Reuters

Pope rejects German archbishop's resignation after abuse scandal

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pope Francis has rejected the resignation of the Archbishop of Hamburg who had offered to step down after a report named him among several senior officials in Germany's Catholic Church to have breached their duty in handling sexual abuse cases. In a statement, the Vatican...
RELIGION
westernmassnews.com

Pope Francis Preparatory requiring face coverings indoors

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield will require masks indoors. On Sunday, Pope Francis Head of School Dr. Hamilton announced masks will no longer be strongly recommended but will now be required indoors. Face coverings will be required for all students and staff at the school.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
allthatsinteresting.com

The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
WORLD
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
