CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

NYPD cops at ground zero still dealing with 9/11 emotional scars

By ROCCO PARASCANDOLA
Sacramento Bee
 9 days ago

NEW YORK — It seems like yesterday: The smell of death, the gray ash that looked like snow, the falling bodies that sounded like bombs as they smashed into the pavement. For the NYPD cops who responded to ground zero, sifted through the Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island or escorted fallen first responders to the morgue, the memories of Sept. 11, 2001, are as vivid as ever, each officer grappling with their emotional scars in their own way.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

On the morning of 9/11, she unknowingly sent her boyfriend to Ground Zero

“We are getting reports that a small plane or a helicopter may have crashed into the World Trade Center,” interrupted my morning radio show as I was driving to work in downtown Atlanta on Sept. 11, 2001. I immediately called my then-boyfriend, and eventual husband, Kevin, who was living in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
rochesterfirst.com

Adam Interviews Paul Dondorfer, NYPD Officer at Ground Zero on 9/11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For hours, he held out hope. Hope that maybe someone somehow survived and was trapped under the rubble waiting for rescue. It was with that hope Paul Dondorfer worked feverishly 20 years ago this week, at Ground Zero. Dondorfer is now with the Rochester Police Department,...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Esposito
Riverhead News-Review

Island police officer remembers 9/11 and Ground Zero

He has many memories of those September days 20 years ago, but one is especially haunting. It’s of sounds he heard while searching for bodies on the massive hills of debris from the fallen towers at Ground Zero. “On the pile, we’d hear sounds — something like smoke detector alarms...
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
FOX2Now

Missouri first responders still emotional 20 years after 9/11 Ground Zero duty

COLUMBIA, MO. — When the World Trade Center towers fell, some Missouri first responders rushed to help. Twenty years later they’re still emotional telling their stories. No matter where you were or what you were doing on Sept. 11 2001, you remember when the world as you knew it, changed. Sixty-two Missouri Task Force 1 members were deployed just hours after the first tower was hit.
MISSOURI STATE
Forward

I was the NYPD’s only Jewish chaplain at ground zero. Here’s what I learned on 9/11

Rabbi Alvin Kass is the current head of the NYPD chaplains and is also the longest-serving chaplain, having worked under 7 mayors and 16 police commissioners. Rabbi Kass was on duty the day of Sept. 11th, 2001. Twenty years later, the Forward spoke to Rabbi Kass about his impressions of that tragic day, how his fellow NYPD chaplains and officers responded, and the spiritual lesson that can be learned from overwhelming devastation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Hills Pioneer

Hesitant hero recalls 9/11 as Ground Zero first responder

DEADWOOD — Christopher Dukes, a retired detective of the New York Police Department, will be enjoying the organized chaos of a golf scramble with the beauty of the Black Hills as a backdrop 20 years after responding to the seemingly insurmountable chaos and horrors of 9/11. Dukes is in town...
DEADWOOD, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Fbi#9 11#Manhattan#The White House#The World Trade Center#Aspca
Fox News

Son of 9/11 victim to Biden: Do not come to Ground Zero memorials

Nic Haros Jr., the son of a 9/11 victim, urged President Biden to avoid attending 20-year memorials during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Monday. Haros Jr. called Biden the "killer-in-chief" saying he showed a lack of compassion for the families of the 13 service members killed in Kabul. Haros Jr.'s mother, Frances, was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Rare video from ground zero on 9/11

In the moment, Mark LaGanga did not know. As the CBS News photojournalist drove down Manhattan's West Side Highway on September 11, 2001, he did not know he was headed toward the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil. He was unaware that the south tower had already collapsed in on itself, and he could not have imagined the north tower would fall shortly thereafter, engulfing him and everyone around him in a thick cloud of ashen debris.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Fox News

Florida girl found safe after being abducted 14 years ago, reunited with mother

A Florida girl who vanished after being abducted as a 6-year-old in 2007 has been reunited with her mother, police say. The break in the cold case surrounding the disappearance of Jacqueline Hernandez, who is now 19, happened on Sept. 2 when her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, was "contacted via social media by a female claiming to be her abducted daughter," according to the Clermont Police Department.
FLORIDA STATE
ABQJournal

9/11 survivors still bear scars, relive the trauma

NEW YORK – Trapped deep in the wreckage of the World Trade Center, Will Jimeno lived through the unthinkable. Twenty years later, he’s still living with it. A brace and a quarter-sized divot on his left leg reflect the injuries that ended his police career, a lifetime dream. He has post-traumatic stress disorder. He keeps shelves of mementos, including a cross and miniature twin towers fashioned from trade center steel. He was portrayed in a movie and wrote two books about enduring the ordeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsday

SPCA's 9/11 mission: Help the dogs helping at Ground Zero

First, the canines who’d just spent hours searching the Ground Zero rubble for survivors, or human remains, would be dusted off. "They were so full of contaminants that they couldn’t even smell anything anymore, so they had to be bathed, which we did," said Roy Gross, chief of the Suffolk County SPCA, recalling the organization’s work starting about 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2001.
MANHATTAN, NY
New Jersey Herald

'We don't stop': Rutgers professor still IDs 9/11 ground zero remains after 20 years

Mark Desire was badly injured by the World Trade Center's collapse. His groundbreaking work for NYC's chief medical examiner didn't stop -- and still hasn't. On Sept. 11, 2001, Mark Desire was working on a Brooklyn homicide case when the planes crashed into the World Trade Center’s twin towers. He was 33 years old and four years into his tenure with New York City’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Tribeca Synagogue On 9/11: The Untold Story Of the Shul Near Ground Zero

On the morning of September 11, 2001, Rabbi Jonathan Glass was enjoying bagels, coffee, and a dvar Torah with several men from his daily morning minyan. As usual, politics was also on the menu. “This was the first year of President Bush. The country was in transition after eight years...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy