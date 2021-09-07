Bulaga’s status questionable as Chargers prepare for opener

It’s week 1 of the NFL season and the Washington Football Team will be facing the Los Angeles Chargers at home in FedExField this Sunday at 1pm. The Chargers are boasting an entirely new coaching staff headed by Brandon Staley, former DC of the LA Rams (he changed team, but not city). Sean McVay called Staley “his own McVay” on defense and Staley brings with him OC Joe Lombardi (former QB coach of the Saints) and DC Renaldo Hill (former DB coach of the Broncos, where Staley worked before moving to LA). OC Joe Lombardi has been quoted as favoring lots of pre-snap motion and substitution to confuse the defense and force mismatches, fitting into the Sean McVay mold. Also within the Sean McVay mold, Staley sat his starters throughout the entire preseason. Although this has kept most of his starters healthy (except for starting RB Austin Ekeler, who pulled up with a hamstring this week), it means 2nd year QB Justin Herbert is learning a new offense and hasn’t been able to execute it in live games with his pass catchers.

