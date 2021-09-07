CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulaga’s status questionable as Chargers prepare for opener

Sacramento Bee
 9 days ago

Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga's status for Sunday's opener against Washington remains questionable as he continues to deal with a hip flexor issue. Bulaga practiced on Monday after missing last week. A better prognosis on his status could come Wednesday when the first practice report is released. “It’s just more...

www.sacbee.com

On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Labor Day Open Thread

All of us here at SB Nation will be enjoying the final day of this long weekend but we’ll be right back at it tomorrow ahead of week one of the NFL season! Can you believe the first game of the season is just three days away? It’s absolutely mind-blowing and I couldn’t be more excited for it.
NFL
Sioux City Journal

Doane football stymies Briar Cliff's offense in Chargers home opener

SIOUX CITY — The final drive for the Briar Cliff University football team was a good indicator of how they played in a 17-3 loss to Doane at Memorial Field. The Chargers were inside the Doane 5-yard-line in the final minute of the game, knocking on the door to potentially score their first touchdown of the season.
SIOUX CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers OT Bryan Bulaga on track to start Week 1

Entering the week, head coach Brandon Staley said that offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga’s (hip flexor) availability for the season opener would depend on how he looked at practice. Fast forward to now and it appears that the 32-year old is trending towards starting this Sunday against the Football Team, according...
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Samuel practices for Washington, status vs. Chargers unclear

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Wide receiver Curtis Samuel took part in Washington’s Labor Day practice and looks like a candidate to play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing training camp. Washington signed Samuel to a $34.5 million, three-year contract in the hopes of adding his...
NFL
chatsports.com

Three key matchups to watch in Washington’s opener vs the Chargers

This Sunday, the defending NFC East Champion Washington Football Team kicks off their 2021 campaign with a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. For weeks, the Chargers were a one-point favorite leading up to the season. However, now that Week 1 is here, things have changed, and the Washington Football Team has shifted to the favorites by a half-point. The bottom line in the betting line is that this game appears to be a toss-up in the eyes of oddsmakers, rightfully so.
NFL
Hogs Haven

Curtis Samuel returns to practice as the team prepares for Week 1 vs the Chargers

Curtis Samuel has been out for a long time due to a lingering groin injury. He also spent over a week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The last time he participated in individual drills was August 15th, but he was shut down again after that practice. Washington kept 7 WRs on their initial 53-man roster, and Samuel’s absence has given rookies like Dyami Brown and Dax Milne time to develop and learn the offense.
NFL
localdvm.com

Curtis Samuel leaves practice early, questionable for Sunday vs. Chargers

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — After being back at practice Monday, wide receiver Curtis Samuel practiced on Wednesday, but left early after he came up limping. Samuel has been dealing with a groin injury the entire preseason, and was looking like he was on track to play Sunday in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. But after leaving practice Wednesday, his availability for Sunday is in jeopardy.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Bryan Bulaga’s week one status remains unknown

Ahead of yesterday’s Labor Day practice, Brandon Staley said he was still unsure about whether or not right tackle Bryan Bulaga would be available for the team’s 2021 opener against Washington due to a minor hip flexor injury. However, during the portion of practice that was open to the media,...
NFL
localdvm.com

Washington Football prepares for Week 1 matchup vs. L.A. Chargers

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team begin their 2021 season Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams looking to have even better years than last year, and a lot of people believe both of these teams can make the playoffs. However, only one team can come out with a win in Week 1.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bryan Bulaga still dealing with hip flexor injury for Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers right tackle Bryan Bulaga is still a bit iffy to appear in this week’s season opener against the Washington Football Team due to a hip flexor issue. Via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, Bulaga’s status remains in question after returning to practice on Monday. The issue had kept him out of the lineup last week in practice.
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

5 Takeaways From Washington's Season Opener Against The Chargers

The Washington Football Team hosted the Los Angeles Chargers at FedExField to start the season and could not hold on to a late lead in a 20-16 loss. Here are five takeaways from the opener. 1. Washington picked up some momentum after a slow start. There wasn't much to like...
NFL
NBC Washington

As Washington Prepares for the Chargers, the Focus Is on Derwin James

As WFT prepares for Chargers, the focus is on Derwin James originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Led by star young quarterback Justin Herbert and a collection of Pro Bowl-caliber players on offense, the Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2021 season as a team with plenty of hype surrounding them.
NFL
numberfire.com

Chargers list Austin Ekeler (hamstring) as questionable for Week 1's matchup against Washington

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice. Ekeler's first practice this season should give him enough time to make his 2021 debut against the Washington Football Team. In a matchup with a 44.5 projected total, our models project Ekeler to score 14.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $6,900.
NFL
NBC Sports

One number to know heading into WFT's Week 1 opener vs. Chargers

Before every one of Washington's matchups for the 2021 season, Pete Hailey will present one number to know for that particular battle. Here's what's on his mind, and what should be on your mind, for when the Chargers visit FedEx Field. 47. There'll be various paths that Washington can take...
NFL
Hogs Haven

Washington vs Chargers Week 1: Five Questions with Bolts from the Blue

It’s week 1 of the NFL season and the Washington Football Team will be facing the Los Angeles Chargers at home in FedExField this Sunday at 1pm. The Chargers are boasting an entirely new coaching staff headed by Brandon Staley, former DC of the LA Rams (he changed team, but not city). Sean McVay called Staley “his own McVay” on defense and Staley brings with him OC Joe Lombardi (former QB coach of the Saints) and DC Renaldo Hill (former DB coach of the Broncos, where Staley worked before moving to LA). OC Joe Lombardi has been quoted as favoring lots of pre-snap motion and substitution to confuse the defense and force mismatches, fitting into the Sean McVay mold. Also within the Sean McVay mold, Staley sat his starters throughout the entire preseason. Although this has kept most of his starters healthy (except for starting RB Austin Ekeler, who pulled up with a hamstring this week), it means 2nd year QB Justin Herbert is learning a new offense and hasn’t been able to execute it in live games with his pass catchers.
NFL
Washington Post

WFT-Chargers preview: Preparing to face Brandon Staley’s defense

Welcome to Week 1. This is The Preview, where we go in depth on everything you need to know ahead of the Washington Football Team hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx Field at 1 p.m. Sunday. We cover the offense’s plan against Brandon Staley’s defensive scheme, the Chargers’ revamped offensive line, Washington’s history with Week 1 starting QBs and more.
NFL

