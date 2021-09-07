CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Venom 2 Villain Carnage Gets Killer New Powers Making Him More Dangerous Than the Comics

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a series of release date shifts, it looks like Venom: Let There Be Carnage may have its final release frame. Monday, Sony bumped the movie back up to an October 1st release after having it in both late September and mid-October. In addition to the final release date, the studio also released a packet of production notes through its website, suggesting Cletus Kasady might be one of the most dangerous villains we've ever seen in a comic book film.

"Venom 2" would feature this other villain from Marvel comics

“He has a chip on his shoulder for many reasons,” Graham said. “There was a major incident when he was a young rookie, where he shot a girl; He left a mental scar and lost hearing in his left ear, which became a disability for his police career and he was assigned to menial jobs. He was constantly overlooked by the hierarchy of the police system, and he is a bitter and angry man. “
Mix 97.9 FM

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Is Officially Rated PG-13

It’s official. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be rated PG-13, just like its predecessor, 2018’s Venom. According to Filmratings.com, the upcoming superhero flick earns its PG-13 rating due to “intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references.” This dashes the hopes of quite a few fans, who were holding out hope for a more violent R-rating.
Poster and classification of "Venom: Let there be Carnage"

The second entry of the symbiote Venom and your host Eddie Brock, starring the talented Tom Hardy, you will have a lot of action and expectations meeting the villains Carnage y Shriek, who in their versions of graphic novels are cruel and cold killers. How will the cinema receive them? The information says that the second part of the franchise will repeat the rating of the first: PG-13.
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Release Date Moves Up

Sony has altered release plans for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” for the fifth — and hopefully final — time. In a surprise move, the comic book adaptation, starring Tom Hardy as the journalist turned alien symbiote, will debut in theaters earlier than expected on Oct. 1. The “Venom” sequel was scheduled to premiere in October 2020 but, due to the pandemic, was pushed to June 2021, then late September and, most recently, Oct. 15.
Tom Hardy
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Will Open in Theaters Earlier Than Expected

Venom 2 director says Carnage will be "truly terrifying"

Venom 2 will see Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) face off against his arch-nemesis, the murderous scarlet symbiote Carnage (Woody Harrelson). Carnage is infamous in the comic books for being one of Spider-Man and Venom’s deadliest enemies, almost always wracking up a grim body count whenever he appears. With the news...
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" Gets Pushed Up Two Weeks, Will Open Oct. 1

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to bring Carnage to the live-action screen for the first time. Woody Harrelson will star as Carnage in the film, alongside Tom Hardy's Venom. The highly anticipated film may also give gans a glimpse at Sony's live take on the multi-verse, since we can assume Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be joining his Sony compatriots soon enough.
Venom 2: Andy Serkis Teases "Truly Terrifying" Villain Shriek in Let There Be Carnage

Hitting theaters in just under a month, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will see Venom (Tom Hardy) go up against his arch-nemesis from the comics, Carnage/Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) but Carnage isn't the only threat that Venom and its host Eddie Brock will face. The film also features Shriek, Cletus' love interest in comics as well as a terrifying villain in her own right and it seems that as played by Naomie Harris in the upcoming film, Shriek will be every bit as frightening on the screen as well.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Could Introduce Another Marvel Villain

The first installment only featured a pair of Symbiotes, so it was inevitable that Venom: Let There Be Carnage was going to raise the stakes. After all, it’s written in the small print of the superhero genre that each new entry in a multi-film series must get bigger and more expensive, especially if the last one earned $850 million at the box office.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Producer Tease Eddie Brock's Ultimate Adversary

Wherever Venom goes, Carnage doesn’t tend to be too far behind. Spider-Man is also typically in the mix, but Sony’s shared Marvel universe hasn’t quite reached that stage. Though, the recent rebranding made clear it is happening sooner rather than later. When Ruben Fleischer’s Venom was gearing up for release...
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Run Time Revealed

With the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage just a few weeks away, fans can now buy tickets for their local screenings, with its Fandango listing confirming that the sequel clocks in with a 90-minute run time. Given how many comic book movies in recent years have pushed past the two-hour mark, with the original 2018 Venom being just a few minutes shy of two hours, fans will likely appreciate that the highly anticipated sequel clocks in at a lean and mean 90 minutes. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be landing in theaters on October 1st.
Let There Be Carnage: Tom Hardy Hails "Formidable" Woody Harrelson as Venom Villain

On Monday, Sony bumped the release date for the eagerly anticipated Venom: Let There Be Carnage by two weeks to October 1st and they also gave fans a little bit more to be excited about when it comes to the Venom sequel. The studio also released production notes on its website offering tantalizing new details about the upcoming film, including Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Not only did producer Matt Tolmach explain that all roads lead to Carnage, but Eddie Brock/Venom actor Tom Hardy had high praise for Harrelson in the role.
