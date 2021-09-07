Venom 2 Villain Carnage Gets Killer New Powers Making Him More Dangerous Than the Comics

With the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage just a few weeks away, fans can now buy tickets for their local screenings, with its Fandango listing confirming that the sequel clocks in with a 90-minute run time. Given how many comic book movies in recent years have pushed past the two-hour mark, with the original 2018 Venom being just a few minutes shy of two hours, fans will likely appreciate that the highly anticipated sequel clocks in at a lean and mean 90 minutes. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be landing in theaters on October 1st.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO