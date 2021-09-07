CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

The Cake Makka Electric Moped Charges As Its Being Carried By The Polestar 2

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolestar took to the floor at IAA Munich to show off a new electric moped that it has designed in collaboration with Cake. The Makka – Polestar Edition is a last-mile commuter designed specifically to complement the Polestar 2. Based on the Cake Makka, the Polestar Edition is a modified...

Carscoops

Comparing The Duration Of A 1,000-Mile Roadtrip In Gasoline Vs Electric Cars

In our time, electric vehicles are more common than ever with sufficient range and the charging network needed to allow road trips. YouTuber and tech-guru Marques Brownlee wanted to put this notion to the test by completing a 1,000-Mile Roadtrip in the US with three different cars – a gas-powered Audi Q5 as a reference, a Tesla Model S Plaid, and a Ford Mustang Mach-E.
TRAFFIC
crossroadstoday.com

VW reveals tiny, cheap electric SUV aimed at first-time car buyers

At a Munich auto show Monday, Volkswagen unveiled the ID. Life, a tiny, boxy electric SUV, designed for driving on tight city streets. It’s just an endearingly cute concept vehicle now, but VW plans to put something like it into production around 2025. Priced for young, first-time car buyers, the...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Two-in-One Electricity Charging Systems

A unique partnership among four companies - Sunverge, Wallbox, Nissan, and Simply Energy - hopes to design and deliver an electric vehicle (EV) management system that offers vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-gird services. The initiative will combine Sunverge's intelligent energy management platform, Wallbox's in-home EV charging stations, and Nissan's Leaf electric vehicle...
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Polestar Re:Move is an electric transport prototype

One of the biggest challenges for the future is figuring out a sustainable approach for last-mile delivery of all manner products. If the pandemic showed us anything, it’s that people will gladly purchase products online to avoid crowds and for convenience. Automaker Polestar has collaborated with Hydro (a company producing aluminum) and CAKE (an electric motorcycle company) on a new concept delivery vehicle.
CARS
ccenterdispatch.com

Polestar Publishes CO2 Life Cycle Assessments for its EVs

The world is slowly beginning to learn how to better calculate the full environmental impact of the millions of things that are produced every day. When it comes to cars, automakers are slowly beginning to not just understand their own impact, but also to share the information with the public.
CARS
nny360.com

Genesis Plans its Electric Future

Bold, sweeping statements from automakers regarding sustainable future plans are not exactly rare or surprising these days. Genesis joined the party this week by announcing an electrification blueprint that will see all of the brand's new models going all-electric, starting in 2025. That doesn't exclusively mean battery-powered, though, as the company's dual electrification strategy will involve both fuel-cell and battery electric vehicles (EVs). The company aims to sell eight all-electric models by 2030, with sales of 400,000 zero-emission vehicles a year. The automaker also wants to be net carbon neutral by 2035; Genesis is the first member of the Hyundai Motor Group to announce such a transition.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Polestar Re:Move Is A Three-Wheeler E-Scooter That Can Carry Up To 180 kg

At the 2021 IAA Motor Show, Polestar announced it will expand its presence in 30 global markets by the end of 2022, while showcasing the 2020 Precept concept. However, the Swedish company had another ace up its sleeve – the Re:Move concept which is a multi-functional electric transporter for last-mile deliveries.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Truckers Lead the Charge to Go Electric

Run on Less is a best-of-the-best demonstration that showcases advancements in freight efficiency spread across two countries. The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) and RMI will be conducting Run on Less—Electric (RoL-E), an electric truck technology demonstration in 2021. Commencing in September of 2021, the three-week demonstration will showcase electric trucks in everyday operation.
INDUSTRY
outsidebusinessjournal.com

CAKE and Polestar Present an Innovative Solution for Urban Mobility

Car queues, crowded subways, occupied parking lots and poor air quality – the list of problems with mobility in cities is growing, a realization which recently has some governments reacting. From Paris’ car-ban in its city center to Barcelona’s low-emissions zones – important steps are currently being taken worldwide to ensure that cars, noise, pollution and parking hassle will be a thing of the past. With these recent developments as backdrop, Polestar and CAKE are now releasing a plan to make city mobility easier and more flexible than ever before, while accelerating the transition to an emissions-free society.
CARS
attractionsmagazine.com

Six Flags to provide Volta electric vehicle charging stations at its parks

Six Flags is partnering with electric vehicle (EV) charging network leader Volta, Inc. to make EV charging accessible to guests at its theme parks across the United States. This marks the first theme park company to have Volta charging stations available to its guests. The first charging stations will be installed at Six Flags America, just outside of Washington, D.C., with more parks to follow.
CARS
coolhunting.com

CAKE and Buster + Punch’s Vibrant New Electric Motorbike

Sold out within hours, CAKE’s new, limited edition electric motorbike—made in collaboration with London’s Buster + Punch—launched today and looks like it rode in from the future. The £18,000 vehicle includes all of the features typical of the Swedish bike company, but unlike the sleek utilitarian aesthetic that encompasses many of their previous models, this version gets a unique upgrade with an electrifying purple chassis and new cutting-edge materials. With Buster + Punch’s passion for bold design, inspired by East London’s subcultures, it’s a natural partnership that results in a fiery creation that’s explicitly innovative—inside and out.
BICYCLES
CarBuzz.com

2023 Mercedes EQE Sedan Revealed With 410-Mile Range

Mercedes is going electric. This much we already know. But the rate at which the brand is rolling out its electrification strategy is accelerating alarmingly fast. Mercedes-EQ - the automaker's dedicated electric sub-brand - started strong with the EQS sedan, an electric equivalent to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. But the sequel is always more important than the breakout album, which is why all eyes are on Mercedes at the Munich Auto Show, where the world has been introduced to the new 2023 Mercedes EQE Sedan.
CARS
Carscoops

Find Red Ferraris Boring? A UK Dealer Is Selling A Yellow Enzo And F50

A British dealer is currently selling a stunning Ferrari Enzo and an F50, both of which are painted in Giallo Modena. Starting with the Enzo, it is one of just 37 examples painted in this color and was delivered new in the UK. It has silver wheels while the interior is clad in diamond-stitched leather that was a special order from the factory. The cabin also includes contrasting yellow stitching on the steering wheel, handbrake boot, headliner, and glove box.
BUYING CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Polestar Precept to be developed at UK base

Polestar’s UK R&D centre will become a development hub for the groundbreaking Precept road car, as the firm presses ahead with a production car launch in 2025. The electric car, confirmed for production last year, has been previewed by a grand tourer concept that was used as a showcase for the ambitions of Volvo’s sibling brand. It previews a number of innovative materials with sustainability as a core theme: flax-based composites cut weight by up to 50% and achieve a reduction in plastic weight of up to 80%.
BUSINESS
Time Out Global

Tokyo has a new electric moped sharing service with stations around the city

Bike sharing services are a common sight in cities from London to Tokyo now, with racks of colourful cycles lined up, ready to rent anytime. If you’re not much of a cyclist, but you’d still like to get around Tokyo on two wheels, you’re in luck. Shaero is a new electric moped sharing service that offers a cheap way to get around Tokyo with minimal effort.
TRAFFIC
BMW BLOG

Polestar 3 Will be a Two-Row Electric Crossover

BMW is gaining yet another electric vehicle contender except this time it’s in one of the most hotly contested segments in the industry — the premium crossover segment. Customers, especially American ones, love their premium crossovers. Riding high and in comfort is what the majority of car buyers want today. Which is why so many automakers are looking to go after that exact market with their electric offerings. The latest entry to the segment is the newly announced Polestar 3.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Plug-in Hybrid – Transitional Tech, or Pointless Pursuit?

Mainstream hybrid cars have been with us for more than twenty years – at least since the first Toyota Prius hit the market in 1998 – and their image has evolved considerably. When they first arrived on the scene, for example, they were hailed as the car to be seen in if you wanted to be seen saving the planet, and there were a lot of celebrities who wanted to be seen in the things in the early Aughts. Over time, the virtue-signaling vehicle of choice switched from the Prius to the Tesla, but the Prius soldiered on with considerable green cred, eventually spawning an entire line of Priuses (Prii?) in the process. These days, however, the green crowd doesn’t want to talk about hybrids in a positive light, with some journalists calling for an end to the “era” of hybrids to come – now.
CARS
motor1.com

Volkswagen’s Tesla Model 3 rival seen testing in the Alps

Volkswagen may still be leaning more towards electric crossovers (right now it has one hatch and two crossovers out), the manufacturer is not giving up on the traditional saloon. It showed the ID Vizzion concept which shows how the manufacturer envisions a three-box BEV and now we’re finally getting a look at the production version of that study.
CARS

