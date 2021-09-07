CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Championship Match Announced for Extreme Rules 2021

Cover picture for the articleThis week's Monday Night Raw kicked off with the tag team turmoil gauntlet match to determine the next challengers for RK-Bro's Raw Tag Team Championships. Randy Orton and Riddle cut a promo prior to the match where they bragged about retaining against Bobby Lashley and MVP last week, prompting the two heels to come out. Since Orton nailed Lashley with an RKO after the match "The All Mighty" demanded revenge, prompting a challenge for a singles match between the two (which hasn't happened since May 2007). Orton agreed, but only on the condition that Lashley put the WWE Championship on the line at Extreme Rules.

