Jurnee Smollett is paying tribute to her Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams following his death. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the actress reflected on her time working with Williams and how she is struggling to accept his death. “My brother, my heart hurts so. A part of my brain refuses to accept it … shitty part about grief-it goes in stages,” Smollett wrote. She shared that after learning about his death from her brother Jake Smollett, she was immediately in denial. She recalled thinking, “‘hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael.'” “And I called him. I called him over &...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 17 HOURS AGO