Leading into Haydays weekend, another big snocross team has unveiled its team for the 2022 race season, and this one involves a change in the Pro class. The Woodies Racing Arctic Cat stable will include Trent Wittwer in the Pro class for 2022. The Bemidji, Minnesota, native has been around the sport for several years. He first grabbed attention as the national Sport class champion in 2017-2018 before earning multiple victories and finishing fourth in season points in his first year in Pro-Lite in 2018-2019. He jumped up to the Pro class with Stud Boy Racing and finished eighth in point in 2019-20 and then fought some injuries on his way to 14th in points last year when racing for R12 Designs/D&D Racing.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO