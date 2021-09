Cornerback questions hovered over the Saints throughout the offseason. With their season opener against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers looming, New Orleans appears to be on the verge of adding a former Pro Bowler to their defensive backfield. The team is expected to sign former Falcons and Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Trufant worked out for the team on Monday, six days before the Saints meet the Packers in Jacksonville.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO