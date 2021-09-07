CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Omaha, Sicilian town plan to tighten bond of friendship as sister cities

By Taleisha Newbill
WOWT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A century-old connection between Omaha and Carlentini will become tighter when the two sign on a Sister City Friendship Agreement in late September. According to the release by the City of Omaha on Friday, “a friendship agreement provides opportunities for cultural, educational, and business partnerships and exchanges and is an initial step that can lead to a formal sister city agreement.”

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Stothert

Comments / 0

Community Policy