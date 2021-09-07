Omaha, Sicilian town plan to tighten bond of friendship as sister cities
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A century-old connection between Omaha and Carlentini will become tighter when the two sign on a Sister City Friendship Agreement in late September. According to the release by the City of Omaha on Friday, “a friendship agreement provides opportunities for cultural, educational, and business partnerships and exchanges and is an initial step that can lead to a formal sister city agreement.”www.wowt.com
