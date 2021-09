The Simpsons’ Ned Flanders got the real-life treatment from a fan and the results are pretty shocking. Hossein Diba showed off their work on Instagram and fans got quite a kick out of this photo edit. There have been so many “turning cartoon characters into real people” photoshops in the last few years, but rarely do they have the sort of uncanny strangeness that Springfield’s residents seem to generate. Flanders has been a staple of The Simpson since very early in the series. His affable goodness and infuriating chipper nature have made him an enduring part of the pop culture landscape. From him being wildly fit or the hysterical memes of him in his skiing outfit, there is just too much comedy to be mined from his interactions with Homer. If you’re looking to see for yourself, Diba’s post is down below:

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO