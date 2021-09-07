CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

NYPD cops at ground zero still dealing with 9/11 emotional scars

By ORDER REPRINT
Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

NEW YORK — It seems like yesterday: The smell of death, the gray ash that looked like snow, the falling bodies that sounded like bombs as they smashed into the pavement. For the NYPD cops who responded to ground zero, sifted through the Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island or escorted fallen first responders to the morgue, the memories of Sept. 11, 2001, are as vivid as ever, each officer grappling with their emotional scars in their own way.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

On the morning of 9/11, she unknowingly sent her boyfriend to Ground Zero

“We are getting reports that a small plane or a helicopter may have crashed into the World Trade Center,” interrupted my morning radio show as I was driving to work in downtown Atlanta on Sept. 11, 2001. I immediately called my then-boyfriend, and eventual husband, Kevin, who was living in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
rochesterfirst.com

Adam Interviews Paul Dondorfer, NYPD Officer at Ground Zero on 9/11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For hours, he held out hope. Hope that maybe someone somehow survived and was trapped under the rubble waiting for rescue. It was with that hope Paul Dondorfer worked feverishly 20 years ago this week, at Ground Zero. Dondorfer is now with the Rochester Police Department,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Forward

I was the NYPD’s only Jewish chaplain at ground zero. Here’s what I learned on 9/11

Rabbi Alvin Kass is the current head of the NYPD chaplains and is also the longest-serving chaplain, having worked under 7 mayors and 16 police commissioners. Rabbi Kass was on duty the day of Sept. 11th, 2001. Twenty years later, the Forward spoke to Rabbi Kass about his impressions of that tragic day, how his fellow NYPD chaplains and officers responded, and the spiritual lesson that can be learned from overwhelming devastation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Esposito
Ozarks First.com

Missouri first responders still emotional 20 years after 9/11 Ground Zero duty

COLUMBIA, MO. — When the World Trade Center towers fell, some Missouri first responders rushed to help. Twenty years later they’re still emotional telling their stories. No matter where you were or what you were doing on Sept. 11 2001, you remember when the world as you knew it, changed. Sixty-two Missouri Task Force 1 members were deployed just hours after the first tower was hit.
MISSOURI STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

Hesitant hero recalls 9/11 as Ground Zero first responder

DEADWOOD — Christopher Dukes, a retired detective of the New York Police Department, will be enjoying the organized chaos of a golf scramble with the beauty of the Black Hills as a backdrop 20 years after responding to the seemingly insurmountable chaos and horrors of 9/11. Dukes is in town...
DEADWOOD, SD
Fox News

Son of 9/11 victim to Biden: Do not come to Ground Zero memorials

Nic Haros Jr., the son of a 9/11 victim, urged President Biden to avoid attending 20-year memorials during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Monday. Haros Jr. called Biden the "killer-in-chief" saying he showed a lack of compassion for the families of the 13 service members killed in Kabul. Haros Jr.'s mother, Frances, was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Fbi#9 11#Manhattan#The White House#The World Trade Center#Aspca
Fox News

Florida girl found safe after being abducted 14 years ago, reunited with mother

A Florida girl who vanished after being abducted as a 6-year-old in 2007 has been reunited with her mother, police say. The break in the cold case surrounding the disappearance of Jacqueline Hernandez, who is now 19, happened on Sept. 2 when her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, was "contacted via social media by a female claiming to be her abducted daughter," according to the Clermont Police Department.
FLORIDA STATE
Asbury Park Press

'We don't stop': Rutgers professor still IDs 9/11 ground zero remains after 20 years

Mark Desire was badly injured by the World Trade Center's collapse. His groundbreaking work for NYC's chief medical examiner didn't stop -- and still hasn't. On Sept. 11, 2001, Mark Desire was working on a Brooklyn homicide case when the planes crashed into the World Trade Center’s twin towers. He was 33 years old and four years into his tenure with New York City’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Steve Buscemi reveals he had PTSD after volunteering at Ground Zero after 9/11: 'It's still with me'

Steve Buscemi experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after volunteering with the FDNY in Sept. 11 recovery efforts. The 63-year-old was a firefighter at NYC's Engine Company 55, from 1980 to 1984, before becoming a TV and movie star. When planes crashed into the World Trade Center in 2001, the actor from Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, showed up at Ground Zero and put in 12-hour shifts for several days alongside firefighters and first responders searching for survivors in the rubble.
CELEBRITIES
The Jewish Press

Tribeca Synagogue On 9/11: The Untold Story Of the Shul Near Ground Zero

On the morning of September 11, 2001, Rabbi Jonathan Glass was enjoying bagels, coffee, and a dvar Torah with several men from his daily morning minyan. As usual, politics was also on the menu. “This was the first year of President Bush. The country was in transition after eight years...
RELIGION
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Teacher Harvey Williams Struck, Killed By Automatic Gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another round of automatic gunfire near 49th Street on Tuesday night killed a man known by many in north Minneapolis. He was in his vehicle and ended up in a ditch off I-94. Gospel singer, minister, and model Jovanta Patton knew the victim, Harvey Williams, from childhood. “We don’t know the details – I’m not here to speak on that, but I am here to speak on how we are going to miss someone who was a good person that would help change the community,” said Patton, who met Williams at Edison High School. Word spread quickly of Williams’ death. Patton and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy