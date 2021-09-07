CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Gundy is already talking up credentials of proposed Big 12 additions

By Grey Papke
 9 days ago
The Big 12 is on the verge of expanding and returning to 12 teams, and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy sounds ready and willing to embrace the challenge. Gundy talked at length about the reported Big 12 expansion plans on Monday, admitting that he didn’t have a lot of information on the proposed additions. He did, however, have a lot to say about the four schools rumored to be joining the conference.

247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said during Monday's press conference

STILLWATER, Okla. — The season opener for Oklahoma State football was far from perfect as a handful of absences set the Cowboys back early in a close 23-16 win against FCS opponent Missouri State. Quarterback Spencer Sanders was unavailable because of COVID protocol, while several key defensive starters, including Trace Ford and Israel Antwine were out because of injury.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Could the new Big 12 expand where Oklahoma State football recruits?

STILLWATER, Okla. — For nearly the past two months, Oklahoma State and the rest of its counterparts remaining in the Big 12 Conference faced several critical questions from prospects on the recruiting trail. What is the future status of the program? What conference will the school be in? What opponents will be on the schedule?
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA Today

How did the proposed additions to the Big 12 fare in week 1?

With realignment in the works, the Big 12 has sought four teams to help return the conference to 12 after the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns depart for the SEC. Cincinnati, Central Florida, BYU, and Houston are reportedly set to be the teams that will make up the 12-team conference.
CINCINNATI, OH
